Murray State's Hopkinsville campus to host passenger vehicles for solar eclipse

Murray State University will host passenger vehicles at the Hopkinsville campus on Monday, August 21 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the 2017 Solar Eclipse.

Hopkinsville, Ky. will provide the world's longest solar eclipse viewing opportunity at 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

These paved parking lot spaces will be located in the lot off of MSU Drive to the northwest of the Murray State Hopkinsville campus and east of the Breathitt Veterinary Center.

The number of visitors per vehicle does not impact the price, as spaces are sold by the vehicle. Only four-wheel passenger vehicles will be permitted. Onsite portable toilets will be provided for participants since campus facilities will not be open to the public.

Murray State's campus offers easy access to the Pennyrile Parkway. With travel on Fort Campbell Blvd. (41-A), vehicles are strongly encouraged to enter from Fort Campbell Blvd. (41-A) and to move to the parking location off of MSU Drive.

You can click here to buy tickets.

"Murray State University is proud to be a part of awe-inspiring moment of history with the opportunity to view the Solar Eclipse. Our campus at Hopkinsville grants people a venue to live the moment and create a memory for a lifetime," said Murray State President Bob Davies.

