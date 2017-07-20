Tips to keep you and your home cool during a heat wave

When the summer sun just won't let up, it's important to do what you can to stay cool.

It's also important to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe.

Ameren Missouri has these heat-related safety tips:

During extremely hot weather, check on friends, neighbors and relatives who may be especially vulnerable to high temperatures, such as those who are older, have medical issues or do not have air conditioning.

Never leave seniors, young children or pets unattended in a parked car or warm residence. You could put them at risk for heat-related illnesses or even death. Even with the windows cracked, the inside of a car can heat up to 120 degrees in a matter of minutes.

If you do not have an air conditioner, consider going to an air conditioned place during the hottest times of the day. Options may include the home of a friend or neighbor, a shopping mall or a public building. Some communities have temporary cooling centers.

In addition to staying as cool as possible, it is important to drink plenty of water or other liquids that do not contain caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar. Never wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Don’t forget to take extra care of your pets. Watch for signs of heat stroke, especially heavy panting, lethargy or vomiting. Be sure to provide plenty of water and offer your dog several ways to cool off. For example, leave a fan on in a place where your pet can sit in front of it, or add some ice cubes to the water bowl.

Energy Saving Tips

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees during the day to keep your energy costs down and install a smart thermostat for maximum efficiency and savings.

To keep out of the heat of the summer sun, close window shade and drapes in warm weather.

It’s recommended to change your HVAC air filter every three months.

Make sure your fan is rotating counter-clockwise, blowing air downward.

Keep all your vents open for the best performance. Closing vents in unused rooms actually makes your AC system work harder.

