NASA: Unsafe solar glasses being distributed

NASA has a warning about some of the paper solar glasses that are being distributed.

Local optometrist, Dr. Jeremey Dohogne said if you don't have the right protection it could permanently affect your vision.

"If you're not getting something that has that on there then you're not getting the full protection that you need," Dr. Dohogne said about the ISO reference number 12312-2.

Some of those glasses are unsafe.

You need to check your glasses for two things, according to NASA:

U.S. Manufacturer Name (NASA recommends: American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, or TSE 17) "ISO" Icon (Must have ISO reference 12312-2)

If the lenses are wrinkled or have scratches, the glasses are not safe for viewing the eclipse.

You should not reuse old glasses. They are unsafe after three years.

