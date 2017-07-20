Dresden, TN man charged after crashing into house

A man from Dresden, Tennessee faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car into a house in Weakley County, Tennessee.

It happened on Wednesday, July 20.

Eric McCartney, 20, faces charges of driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment, violation of the drinking age law, and burglary.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.