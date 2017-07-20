Dresden, TN man charged after crashing into house - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dresden, TN man charged after crashing into house

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Eric McCartney (Source: Weakley Co. Sheriff's Department) Eric McCartney (Source: Weakley Co. Sheriff's Department)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

A man from Dresden, Tennessee faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car into a house in Weakley County, Tennessee.

It happened on Wednesday, July 20.

Eric McCartney, 20, faces charges of driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment, violation of the drinking age law, and burglary.

