Cooling centers open across southeast Missouri

The Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in place.

Several locations in southeast Missouri have opened as cooling stations.

Poplar Bluff Public Library (318 North Main Street Poplar Bluff, MO)

Northside Nutrition Center (506 Hazel St. Poplar Bluff, MO)

Butler County Health Department (1619 North Main Poplar Bluff, MO)

Fisk Community Library (508 Garfield Fisk, MO)

Williamsville Senior Center (Route 1 Highway 49 Williamsville, MO)

Qulin Senior Center (485 D Street Qulin, MO)

Naylor Nutrition Center 118 E. Broad Street Naylor, MO)

Naylor Library (310 Broad Street Naylor, MO)

Puxico Public Library (201 North Hickman Street Puxico, MO)

Puxico Oaks Senior Center (336 North Harty Street Puxico, MO)

Ellsinore Senior Center (20 Nobel Avenue Ellsinore, MO)

Campbell Senior Center (110 S. Ash Campbell, MO)

It is also important to check on your friends and neighbors during the summer, especially those that are elderly.

