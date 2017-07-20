5 people escape house fire in Delta, MO

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Delta, Missouri on Thursday, July 20.

According to the Assistant Chief of the Delta Fire Department, there were five people inside the home when the fire started.

It is a mobile home in the 200 block South Roosevelt.

The assistant chief said the people who are renting the home tried to put the fire out with a hose, but had to call for help.

Everyone got out safely.

Fire crews from Delta, Whitewater, Gordonville, and Chaffee are on the scene.

The firefighters dealt with the heat as best they can. Some reportedly overheated.

"The heat, it's always hard to deal with," said Assistant Chief of Delta Fire Department Kevin Gramlisch. "None of us are used to the heat, you know, you gotta do what you gotta do to get the job done. The key is, just don't let yourself get overheated, drinks lots of water and take little short breaks every now and again before you head back to re-attack the fire."

According to Assistant Chief Gramlisch, the fire started in a bedroom.

