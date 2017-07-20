Disaster survivors in MO urged to spend relief funds for approved uses

Officials with FEMA are urging disaster survivors in Missouri to only spend assistance grants on approved disaster-relief expenses.

FEMA is reminding Missourians that disaster grants should not be used for regular living expenses, such as utilities, food, medical or dental bills not related to the disaster, or for travel, entertainment or any other expense not related to the disaster.

FEMA sends applicants a letter which lists approved expenses, which include:

Home repairs (e.g., structure, water, septic and sewage systems)

Rental assistance for a different place to live temporarily

Repair or replacement of a flooded essential vehicle

Medical care for an injury caused by the disaster

Repair, cleaning or replacement of clothing, specialized tools

Necessary educational materials (e.g., computers, school books, supplies)

Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster

Other disaster-related expenses

Anyone with questions may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.