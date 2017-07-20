Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to dredging in Hickman Harbor

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry had to close on Thursday, July 20 due to dredging in Hickman Harbor.

Officials with the KYTC said the ferry had to halt operation just after 9 a.m. on Thursday to allow a dredge to continue clearing the harbor of silt. Positioning of the dredge and support equipment near the Kentucky Landing makes it difficult for the ferry to maintain normal operation.

Ferry Captain Jeremy Newsom said he expects the ferry to be closed the remainder of Thursday. Crews will evaluate the ability of the ferry to operate on a day-to-day basis until the dredge completes work at the site.

Click here for more information on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.