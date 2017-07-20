1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-57 in Jefferson Co., IL involving 3 semi trucks

All lanes of southbound Interstate 57 were closed for about seven hours after a deadly crash on Thursday, July 20 in Jefferson County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened at the 82 mile post at around 8:57 a.m.

Trooper said 28-year-old Joshua Myers of Dothan, Ala. was driving a white 2015 Freightliner truck tractor towing a van trailer and 58-year-old Gregory Lofton of Gray City, Ga. was driving an orange 2018 Western Star straight truck south on I-57 and approaching slowed traffic due to the recovery of an overturned vehicle at mile post 79.

Both drivers reduced their speed for the traffic backup.

According to ISP, the driver of a red 2015 Volvo truck tractor towing a van trailer, 49-year-old Richard Stapleton of South Haven, Miss., was also going south on I-57 and failed to reduce speed for the traffic backup. Stapleton's truck collided with the rear of the trailer being towed by Myers.

Troopers said this collision pushed Myers' vehicle into the rear of Lofton's truck.

Stapleton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

Myers and Lofton were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Both the red and the white semi trucks had major damage.

During the investigation and cleanup, I-57 was blocked in the area for about seven hours. Traffic was rerouted onto I-64 East then to Route 37 South.

