Murray State help students relocate after explosion on campus

Officials with Murray State University say they were able to help dozens of students living on campus relocate to new housing after an explosion on June 28.

The explosion caused major structural damage to J.H. Richmond Hall as well as other surrounding buildings on campus.

Officials say 45 university staff helped move nearly 70 students who were residing at Hester Hall, which is located alongside Richmond Hall. University staff also purchased toiletries, bedding, towels and other essentials for students who could not access their rooms.

Staff also helped campus visitors, including those participating in summer programs, who were affected by the explosion.

