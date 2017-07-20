Paducah man injured in crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah, Kentucky man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Thursday, July 20.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clarkline Road West on Thursday after receiving a report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation showed that Nicholas R. Thompson, 27, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Clarkline Road West when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic and ran off of the roadway. Thompson’s vehicle struck multiple trees before coming to final stop.

Thompson was taken to Lourdes Hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for incapacitating injuries. Both speed and drugs are believed to be contributing factors to the crash. Criminal charges are pending.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional EMS, the Hendron Fire Department and Jason’s Collision’s Center. The roadway was closed for more than an hour for investigation and debris cleanup.

