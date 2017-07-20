This week in country music: 1966 Buck Owens

Let's get into some classic country this morning.

Today we travel back to this week 51 years ago and see what was playing on juke boxes and truck stops across the country.

The year was 1966 and Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had an up and coming star at number five. Swinging Doors peaked at number five but it was the biggest hit so far in the career of Merle Haggard who would go on to become a country music legend.

At number four was Sonny James with Take Good Care of Her. The song was the Southern Gentleman's fourth of 23 number one hits.

Eddy Arnold was at number three with The Last Word in Lonesome is Me. The song was written by Roger Miller and came out at a time when both Arnold and Miller were two of the hottest artists in country music.

Jeannie Seely was in the number two spot with Don't Touch Me. The song was written by Seeley's husband Hank Cochran who had also written I Fall to Pieces for Patsy Cline and Make the World Go Away by Eddy Arnold. It went on to become a country standard but when it was released it was very unusual for a woman in country music to sing about such explicit material. Don't Touch Me was far and away Seely's biggest hit and set the stage for other women like Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton to record similar songs.

In the top spot was Buck Owens and The Buckaroos with Think of Me. The song spent six weeks at number one. It was Owens tenth straight single to reach the peak position on the country charts. That streak began two years earlier with his first number one hit Act Naturally.

