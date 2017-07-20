Four things you need to know on 7/20

It's Thursday, July 20, 2017.

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another hot, humid day across the Heartland. Temperatures will range from the 96 to 101 degrees. Heat indexes will surpass 105 degrees in many areas. It will be mostly sunny which will make it feel even hotter. A LOOK AHEAD: The heat will continue to be a threat throughout the rest of the week. There is a little relief from the heat expected early next week.

Autopsy scheduled in homicide investigation on Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau: Investigators are looking into a homicide that took place in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Authorities found a 49-year-old male victim when they arrived on the scene on Wednesday, July 19. Officials say they're treating the case as if it were a homicide investigation and the Major Case Squad was activated. Cape County Coroner John Clifton says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, July 21.

New IL law reduces barriers for educators: A number of changes are underway for educators in the state of Illinois. Governor Rauner signed into law an act that addresses the critical shortage of educators in Illinois public schools.

Trump's critique of Sessions reflects long-held frustrations: President Donald Trump's extraordinary public denouncement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions reflected a long-simmering frustration with one of his staunchest allies, but was not a calculated attempt to force Sessions from the Cabinet, according to two Trump advisers. For weeks, the president has seethed about Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia during last year's election.

No foul play suspected after body discovered in Henderson Co., KY creek: A decomposed body was found by Kentucky State Police detectives in a rural area of Henderson County on Tuesday, July 18. According to Kentucky State Police, the autopsy is finished and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

