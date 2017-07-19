Heartland scores for 7/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores for 7/19

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Senior American Legion Zone Baseball Tournament 

Cape Ford and Sons: 1  Festus: 9 

Major League Baseball

St. Louis: 3 New York Mets: 7 

Chicago Cubs: 8 Atlanta: 2 

Independent baseball

Saline County: 0 Burger King Capahas: 7 

