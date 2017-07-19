2 arrested on drug charges after Graves Co. traffic stop

Deputies seized several items from two people after a traffic stop in Graves County, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 19.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that at 12:57 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Daniel Crumpand Jasmine Seay, both 21, on Commonwealth Drive in Mayfield for a moving violation.

After searching the vehicle, with the assistance of Units from the Mayfield Police Department and Alcohol Beverage Control, they located guns, knives, drugs, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and ski masks.

Crump and Seay were arrested and lodged at the Graves County Jail.

Inside the jail, Seay was searched and deputies found a pipe hidden on her person that tested positive for meth.

They were charged as follows:

Daniel Crump: failure to wear seat belt, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of handgun by convicted felon, possession control substance third, possession control substance first cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jasmine Seay: failure to wear seat belt, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession control substance third, possession control substance first meth, possession of a control substance first cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and promoting contraband first.

