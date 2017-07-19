Giant City State Park offers free way to view eclipse

Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois is offering a space for people wanting to get a glimpse of the upcoming solar eclipse, free of charge.

Makanda will experience 2 minutes and 41 seconds of totality when the moon crosses in front of the sun on August 21 and the park has five hunting fields that will be open on that day.

Viewing opportunities will also be available at a number of parking lots. It is free, but the available space is first -come first-serve.

If you want to go to the park to view the eclipse, you may want to get an early start, there are only enough parking spots for about 1,200 vehicles.

Giant City Park Natural Resource Coordinator Jennifer Randolph Bollinger said regardless of how you watch the eclipse, safety should be a priority.

"Bring the food, bring the water, the sunblock the insect spray, it is southern Illinois we do have a very healthy mosquito and tick population here, but we just want to make sure that everyone is safe, hydrated and really has a great time that day," Bollinger said.

The viewing areas will open at 8 a.m. Additional parking will be available along designated road ways throughout the park.

Find more ways to enjoy the eclipse for free here: HeartlandWeekend.com.

