Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Umbra vs. prenumbra

We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.

So, let's talk a little about some of the terms that you may hear when people are talking about the eclipse.

This is a solar eclipse, where the moon is between the earth and the sun.

The moon will block the sun light and create a shadow on the earth. This shadow directly under the moon is called the umbra because it goes across the surface of the earth it is called the Path of Totality.

The area where the moon partially blocks the sun is called the penumbra.

Much of the Heartland will be in the umbra on August 21, meaning they are in the path of totality.

Areas from South America to Canada will be in the penumbra as the moon blocks some of the sunlight from reach earth.

You can click here for maps of the path of totality.

