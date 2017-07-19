Shawnee National Forest prepares for eclipse visitors

People headed to Southern Illinois for this summer's solar eclipse on Aug. 21 may want to watch from the Shawnee National Forest.

Forest supervisor Brendan Cain said the forest will be a popular viewing destination.

“We expect many people will watch the solar eclipse at NASA’s marquee event in Carbondale, and some will choose to watch it from Shawnee National Forest,” said Cain. “We want our visitors to remember that August is hot, and it’s important to stay safe in the heat. We want everyone to have a great visit. So, pack water, come prepared and enjoy.”

If that sounds like something you and your family would be interested in, information about where to see the eclipse, where to stay and how to stay safe can be found on the forest’s website: www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee.

Check out these open areas for a great view of the eclipse:

Johnson Creek Recreation Area (with campground)

Turkey Bayou Campground

Oakwood Bottoms Interpretive Site (primitive camping will be available Aug.14-22)

Lake of Egypt – south end (primitive camping will be available Aug.14-22)

Pennant Bar area - near Grantsburg (primitive camping will be available Aug.14-22)

Pounds Hollow Recreation Area (with campground)

Camp Cadiz Campground

Tower Rock Campground

Looking for a place to stay? Try these locations:

Nine Forest Service campgrounds are available, in addition to Lake of Egypt, Oakwood Bottoms, and Pennant Bar areas to accommodate campers during the eclipse. Most of the developed campgrounds charge a fee, but camping outside of developed campgrounds is free.

Pounds Hollow will have additional campground loops open.

Turkey Bayou and Tower Rock Campgrounds are no-fee campgrounds. Space is limited at Turkey Bayou Campground, call Friends of the Bayou at 618-363-5489 to check availability.

No reservations will be accepted at any forest sites.

Due to storm damage, some roads remain closed. Visit the forest website’s Alerts & Notices page for current forest road closures.

Be safe during your stay:

Call 911 if you have an emergency.

Plan ahead and prepare.

Let someone know your travel plans.

Obtain maps or GPS locations of the area that you are planning to visit.

Carry plenty of water and food.

Be aware of changing weather conditions, high temperatures and humidity.

Be aware of your surroundings. High bluffs, abandoned cisterns and dead standing trees are present throughout the forest.

Cell phone reception may be weak or non-existent in parts of the Shawnee.

Ticks and other insects are abundant. Insect repellent is recommended.

Poison ivy is widespread. Learn what it looks like so that you can avoid it. Wash skin and clothing after coming in contact.

Venomous snakes occur in southern Illinois. Be cautious, watch where you step or place your hands.

Practice the Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics: www.lnt.org

For more information visit the site: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/shawnee/learning/safety-ethics

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.