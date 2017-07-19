Up to $100K granted to Carter County to freeze dry, decontaminate records damaged in flood

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's local records division announced a grant for Carter County worth up to $100,000.

The grant money will be used to freeze dry and decontaminate records and documents submerged during the flash flood in the Van Buren courthouse in May.

“This flood has been a total devastation for our county government and our community, including the loss of our county records,” Carter County Clerk Leona Stephens said. “The secretary’s records division has worked closely with us to help in preserving our records. The recovery of our county will be long term, but having our records returned and usable will bring us one step closer to our reestablishment.”

In May, Missouri State Archives and the local records division spent around 420 hours assessing and air drying records officials needed to resume business immediately after the flood.

"Our office strived to do whatever we could to help Carter County rebuild after heavy flooding," Ashcroft said. "It's great to be able to support the effort to protect these historical records for the county."

The grant, recommended by the Missouri Historical Records Advisory Board, is part of the Local Records Emergency Grant Program.

This is the first records emergency grant since a tornado heavily damaged Pierce City in 2003.

