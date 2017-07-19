Beating the pests during the summer heat

When it's hot outside, it's common knowledge that many people prefer to be inside where it's much cooler.

However, we aren't the only ones trying to beat the heat.

The rise in temperatures does not slow down the number of calls pest control companies receive during the summer.

Spray Technician Jason Waddle said insects and other pests have the same mindset as humans when it comes to the heat.

"During the summer months and it is hot, bugs are trying to find cooler spots like we are," said Waddle.

He said pests love to hide in cracks, crevices, corners and inside of the walls in your home.

According to Waddle, he likes to take a proactive approach to the problem.

"We start identifying a lot of the problem areas for the home looking for entry ways for any bugs or rodents of any kind," said Waddle.

Waddle said there are simple ways you can help get rid of your pest problem.

He said you can do things like taking out the trash in your home.

"A couple golden rules – being clean, do a lot of sweeping and just washing off the counter a lot," said Waddle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.