Construction coming to roadway in front of SIU Carbondale Student Center

You may need to find another route when driving near the Student Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Road construction is set for the week of July 24 on the northbound lane of Lincoln Drive in front of the center.

Northbound traffic will be detoured at Douglas Drive to Saluki Drive to South Illinois Avenue.

According to the SIU Carbondale Department of Public Safety, construction is planned to start Monday, July 24, and finish by Friday, July 28. During construction, northbound Lincoln Drive will be closed at Travel Service Drive, while southbound Lincoln Drive will remain open.

Other travel options will be available. A temporary bus stop will be located on Travel Service Drive at Lot #11, and the Saluki Express bus route will also utilize the lot to turn around.

Physical Plant Drive, Travel Service Drive and the entrance to the Student Center’s loading dock will remain open.

