FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisories continue, muggy evening 7/19

Happy hot Wednesday, Heartland!

The heat continues to build across the area. With fewer clouds, the temperatures are running a couple of degrees warmer than this time yesterday.

Temperatures this evening will be warm and muggy, slowly falling through the 80s. By morning, lows will mainly be in the lower 70s with a few upper 60s in the northeastern counties.

Thursday will be sunny and hot. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s. The heat index will reach 105 degrees in many areas on Thursday afternoon.

Friday looks to be even hotter! Watch your First Alert Weather Forecast on Heartland News and on the weather app to help plan your weekend!

