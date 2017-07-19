Ameren MO pledges $50K to assist customers during extreme heat

With much of Missouri under a heat advisory, families may be looking for assistance to stay cool. Ameren Missouri is offering to help.

The extreme summer temperatures prompted Ameren Missouri to announce a pledge of $50,000 to assistance agencies within their service territory to help families stay cool and safe.

Cooldownstlouis.org will distribute the contribution in the St. Louis metropolitan region as well as out-state human service agencies that provide energy assistance to Ameren Missouri customers.

"We recognize the hardship that the extreme heat can place on our customers," said Tara Oglesby, Vice President, Customer Experience, Ameren Missouri. "We want to help families get the support they need, particularly during times of severe weather."

Ameren Missouri reminds customers of the importance of staying safe during the hot weather.

Oglesby offered the following heat-related safety tips as well as tips on how Ameren Missouri customers can save on energy costs:

Heat-Related Safety Tips

Check on friends, neighbors and relatives who may be especially vulnerable to high temperatures, such as those who are older, have medical issues or do not have air conditioning.

Never leave seniors, young children or pets unattended in a parked car or warm residence. Even with the windows cracked, the inside of a car can heat up to 120 degrees in a matter of minutes.

If you do not have an air conditioner, consider going to an air conditioned place during the hottest times of the day.

Drink plenty of water or other liquids that do not contain caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar. Never wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Don’t forget to take extra care of your pets. Watch for signs of heat stroke, especially heavy panting, lethargy or vomiting. Be sure to provide plenty of water and offer your dog several ways to cool off. For example, leave a fan on in a place where your pet can sit in front of it, or add some ice cubes to the water bowl.

Energy Saving Tips

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees during the day to keep your energy costs down and install a smart thermostat for maximum efficiency and savings.

Close window shades and drapes in warm weather.

It’s recommended to change your HVAC air filter every three months.

Make sure your fan is rotating counter-clockwise, blowing air downward.

Keep all your vents open for the best performance. Closing vents in unused rooms actually makes your AC system work harder.

Visit AmerenMissouri.com/rebates to get cash back rebates for investing in energy efficient equipment.

For additional information on energy assistance contact Cooldownstl.org or visit https://www.ameren.com/missouri/dollar-more.

