Balloon test launch for eclipse conducted in Cape Girardeau

A test launch of an instrumentation balloon was held on Wednesday morning, July 19 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Scientists with Ameren Missouri and Saint Louis University test launched the balloon, which is part of a partnership called Quantum Weather.

Quantum Weather is a collaborative research project between Ameren Missouri and the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Saint Louis University. Its focus is to monitor severe weather events in the St. Louis region that can cause significant damage to the region's electric grid.

The Cape Girardeau office has released about 11 balloons for this project and will be launching four balloons on eclipse day.

"Quantum Weather and Ameren has 100 weather stations scattered throughout eastern Missouri," said Bob Pasken with St. Louis University. "And this is what we do for Ameren and the people of Missouri to keep the power on for Missouri."

On August 21, the balloon will be launched to measure real-time data including temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure wind speed and wind speed during the total solar eclipse.

