Woman in photo found during Cape Girardeau homicide investigation contacts police

The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad is still actively investigating a Cape Girardeau homicide.

The Major Case Squad said it was contacted by a woman whose photo was found during the investigation.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt said she is not a suspect or a person of interest.

Lavell Durden, Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau was found dead near the 200-block of South Lorimier Street around 12:30 p.m. on July 19.

An autopsy was performed, but investigators have not released Durden's cause of death.

According to the police department, officers found Durden upon arriving at the scene.

Anyone having contact homicide victim, Lavell Durden, Jr, from 1200 am on 7/18 up until 7/19 at 1230 pm, please contact #CGPD. 573-335-6621 pic.twitter.com/0BgWuiv1M6 — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) July 21, 2017

If you have information you think could help, you are asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 573-339-63123 or text "CAPEPD" to 8474111.

