Cape Girardeau homicide investigation continues, Major Case Squad disbands from case

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Lavell Durden, Jr. (Courtesy: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Lavell Durden, Jr. (Courtesy: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad has disbanded from the case after working together to investigate a Cape Girardeau homicide.

Lavell Durden, Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau was found dead near the 200-block of South Lorimier Street around 12:30 p.m. on July 19.

The Major Case Squad worked together for a week to run down leads in the case.

An autopsy was performed, but investigators have not released Durden's cause of death.

According to the police department, officers found Durden upon arriving at the scene.

If you have information you think could help, you are asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 573-339-63123 or text "CAPEPD" to 8474111.

