IL governor asks lawmakers to send him the school funding bill

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner wants lawmakers to send him Senate Bill 1 so he can issue an amendatory veto.

Senate BIll 1 is the school funding reform bill. Rauner warned that if the bill does not make it to his desk soon, public schools may not open in time for the new school year.

Rauner has said his amendatory veto will "result in higher state funding for almost every school district in Illinois."

“Enough is enough. Children should come before everything else, and we have to make sure they get back to school on time,” Gov. Rauner said. “Legislators are holding our children hostage in a political game. This is shameful and unacceptable. Our kids deserve better. What are lawmakers waiting for? Send me SB 1 so I can make the necessary changes to eliminate the Chicago Public Schools pension bailout and we can get our kids back to school on time.”

The governor's office launched a website to show how much more money each district would receive under his amendatory veto.

