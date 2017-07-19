FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Wayne Co., MO

A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set to open in Wayne County on Thursday, July 20.

The recovery center will offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in any of the 35 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration for flooding and severe storms that occurred between April 28 and May 11, 2017.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to discuss assistance and to help anyone who needs information or assistance filing an application.

The deadline to register for FEMA assistance and apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan is Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

The Wayne County recovery center will open Thursday, July 20, and close Tuesday, July 25. The center will be set up at Greenville City Hall, located at 108 Walnut Street in Greenville, Missouri.

The center will be open during the following hours:

Thursday, July 20 & Friday, July 21 - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m

Sunday - Closed

Monday, July 24 & Tuesday, July 25 - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The center closes permanently at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Homeowners, renters and business-owners are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting a disaster recovery center. Survivors can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

Be sure to have the following when you register:

Social Security number

Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account)

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

Disaster survivors can visit any of the FEMA disaster centers for assistance. You can find the center nearest you by going online at https://recovery.mo.gov/ and at www.fema.gov/DRC.

