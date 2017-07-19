Where to park in Carbondale during eclipse weekend

The City of Carbondale announced its plans for parking during eclipse weekend.

The following locations will be for shuttle parking:

Carbondale Community High School - 1301 E. Walnut St.

University Mall - 1237 E. Main St.

Oakland Cemetery - Intersection of Oakland Ave. and Ready Mix Road

Shuttle service will be provided to and from these locations to City Hall on August 19-21. It will cost $5 in cash or $7 with a credit card per vehicle.

Shuttles will operate on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

All city-owned public parking lots will be open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. Two hour metered parking will be enforced.

Premium parking will be available daily for $20 per day in the lots located at the intersections of Mill and Washington Streets and Lincoln Drive and Illinois Avenue.

There will also be shuttle service available from City Hall to Southern Illinois University.

You can click here for an interactive map with all the parking locations.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.