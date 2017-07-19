2 Notre Dame Regional High School students attend 'Leadership in Practice' program

Notre Dame Regional High School students Maggie Eby and Grant Wilson recently attended the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s "Leadership in Practice" program.

More than 120 high school students across the state were selected to participate in the program, which was held from June 25 through June 28 at the Westminster campus in Fulton, Missouri.

"Leadership in Practice" is designed to provide young Missourians with the opportunity to learn what it takes to be an effective leader in their schools and communities.

All participants were students between their freshman and sophomore years in high school.

“They were immersed in leadership activities that simulated real-life situations,” Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber President and CEO, said. “Working in diverse, collaborative groups, these student leaders gain key insights into how to effectively lead in challenging situations.”

Working in small groups, the students developed business plans for a new product or service during the Entrepreneurship Challenge.

During a Model UN simulation, students also engaged in debate on nuclear weapons.

Participants were encouraged to set goals to further develop their leadership skills and were challenged to go back to their schools and communities to play more active roles leading their peers.

"Leadership in Practice" is part of a youth leadership educational program created by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce in 1962. It is funded through scholarships provided by state businesses and civic organizations.

This year’s program was co-hosted by the Jenny and Warren Erdman Foundation, the KC Southern Foundation. It was sponsored by Edward Jones Investments and The Doe Run Company.

