7/19/17 - Giving Back

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Professional athletes and Hollywood celebrities often get a bad rap these days for their attitudes and behavior. It seems like many of them get lost in their fame and forget where they came from, but not all of them. We want to applaud the efforts of a few famous folks from the heartland who are choosing to use their time, money, and influence to give back to their hometowns. Their efforts are noticed and appreciated.

New Madrid County Central football star and Super Bowl standout, Kony Ealy, has held youth football camps the past few years at his high school. Before that he partnered with Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore with camps in Hayti. Scott County Central and Washington Wizards basketball star, Otto Porter, Junior, has held a youth basketball camp in his high school gymnasium. And Grammy-Award winning artist Sheryl Crow has repeatedly given back to the Heartland through her support of the Kennett Higher Education Center.

Finding positive role models in today’s self-centered world of celebrities is a challenge for our youth, but not impossible. These three individuals and many others like them clearly understand the impact their efforts can have on their hometowns and we want to let them know we are thankful for what they do. They unselfishly offer teaching, inspiration, and opportunities for young athletes and students to learn, grow, and succeed, and that’s pretty cool.

