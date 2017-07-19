Deer play role in semi truck crash on I-57 in Union County, IL

The southbound lanes of Interstate 57 in Union County, Illinois had to be shut down for a while to give crews the space they needed to clean up an overturned semi truck and trailer.

The crash happened near milepost 33 around 1:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 19.

Illinois State Police investigators said the driver, 55-year-old Michael Garwood, swerved to avoid hitting some deer that had wandered onto the Interstate.

That's when the truck ended up overturned in the median.

Garwood was not hurt.

