July 20 celebrity birthdays

He's a guitarist who's blended rock with Latin American music. His career began in the late 1960's and early 1970's with hits like Black Magic Woman and Evil Ways. But his biggest success came in 1999 with the release of his album Supernatural. It spawned the mega-hits Smooth and Maria Maria. Carlos Santana is 70 today.

She's a singer-songwriter who scored one of the biggest hits of the 1980's. Bette Davis Eyes won her Grammy Awards for both Record and Song of the Year. Kim Carnes is 72 today.

He's a country artist who scored over twenty chart topping singles during the 1970's and 80's. Those hits include: Devil in the Bottle, Last Cheater's Waltz and Slow Burn. TG Sheppard is 73 today.

She's an international super model and Victoria's secret angel who's married New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Gisele Bundchen is 37 today.

