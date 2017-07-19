Five things you need to know on 7/19

It's Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

FIRST ALERT: The Heartland is under an Excessive Heat Watch starting today. The extreme heat will kick in by this afternoon and will extend throughout the rest of the week. Heat indexes are expected to top out around 105 degrees. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, however, none are expected to be severe and much of the Heartland will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: The Heartland will remain under an Excessive Heat Watch for the rest of the week.

Jackson Co., IL board votes no on safe, welcoming county resolution: The Jackson County, Illinois board voted no with a 6 to 6 vote on a resolution that would make Jackson County, Illinois a safe and welcoming community for immigrants during the monthly board meeting on Tuesday, July 18. With Tuesday night's vote, the controversial resolution did not pass.

Man recovered from the confluence of Mississippi, Ohio Rivers identified: The body recovered by emergency from the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers near the 60/62 bridge has been identified. According to Clark Parrott with Missouri State Highway Patrol, the body was identified as 35-year-old Travis M. Davie of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. No signs of foul play were detected and the man's family has been notified.

Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany: President Donald Trump had another, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Germany this month. White House spokesman Sean Spicer and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton confirmed that Trump and Putin spoke at a dinner for world leaders and their spouses at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Body discovered in Henderson Co., KY creek: A decomposed body was found by Kentucky State Police detectives in a rural area of Henderson County on Tuesday, July 18.The discovery comes after a search for a missing elderly man off of Mount Vernon Road inside Union County, KY. According to detectives, canines were brought in to assist in the search. The canines located the body in a small creek about half a mile from the search.

Cape Girardeau's Airport Advisory Board makes airline recommendation: The Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board has unanimously agreed on which airline they would like to bring to the Cape Girardeau Airport.Members of the board voted in favor of SkyWest Airlines proposal which would be from Cape Girardeau to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

