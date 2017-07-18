A night at the Mouse Races supports Jackson, MO football

The Jackson Indian Football Parents Club will be holding a Mouse Racing Event on Aug. 12 from 6-11 p.m.

This event will be held at the American Legion Hall in Jackson and benefit the Parents Club in supporting the Jackson Indian Football Team throughout their 2017 season and beyond.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 each in advance at Wings etc. in Jackson, Mirror Image Salon, and Jones Drug Store or by contacting Scott Hume at (573) 579-4966.

They will also be available at the door the night of the event for $10 each.

