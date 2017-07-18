A night at the Mouse Races supports Jackson, MO football

Nell Holcomb Elementary School had a surprise send-off on Thursday, April 12 for a teacher who is headed to the Boston Marathon.
Nell Holcomb Elementary School had a surprise send-off on Thursday, April 12 for a teacher who is headed to the Boston Marathon.
The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality in December.
The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality in December.
According to New Madrid County Terry Stevens, three people are in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
According to New Madrid County Terry Stevens, three people are in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are out at this time due to a Windstream outage, according to the Doniphan Police Department.
The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are out at this time due to a Windstream outage, according to the Doniphan Police Department.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR star for his role in the death of their son.
Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR star for his role in the death of their son.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
A'ja Wilson was the first to make her way on stage during the WNBA Draft as the top overall pick for the Las Vegas Aces.
A'ja Wilson was the first to make her way on stage during the WNBA Draft as the top overall pick for the Las Vegas Aces.
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.