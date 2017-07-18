Airman from Jackson, MO graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Dakota J. Maddox graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Maddox is the son of Stephanie D. McAllister of Jackson, Mo., and James A. Maddox of Carterville, Ill., step-son of Douglas McAllister of Jackson, Mo., brother of Sierra N. Maddox of Jackson, Mo., and grandson of Karen Rowland of Herrin, Ill.

He is a 2016 graduate of Jackson High School, Jackson, Mo.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.