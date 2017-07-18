FIRST ALERT: NWS issues Heat Advisory Wed-Sun

Happy Tuesday, Heartland!

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday through Sunday.

Today, we are watching a few isolated thunderstorms develop near the Ohio River.

These will continue through about 6 p.m. Most areas will remain dry. Temperatures this evening will remain warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s far north to lower and middle 70s to the south.



Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the middle 90s with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.

