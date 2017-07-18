Chemical company to expand in Calloway Co., KY

A chemical company will invest more than $13 million to expand its facility in Murray, Kentucky.

According to a release from the Governor's office, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC plans to add a new spray drying system and a new building to house the equipment.

"This growth by Vanderbilt Chemicals is evidence that a key Kentucky industry continues to flourish,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “In today’s world, the chemicals industry fundamentally supports our daily lives, and Kentucky is proud that companies like Vanderbilt – a member of our corporate community since 1969 – choose to locate and prosper here. I wish the company well going forward and hope to see even more growth in the future.”

The company provides dried, purified, and finished smectite and bentonite clay that is used in pharmaceutical, personal care, agri-science, ceramics, household items, and other products.

Vanderbilt Chemicals employs 97 people at their facility in Murray.

“Any time a company invests a large sum of money, like nearly $14 million, it is indicative of the positive business environment in the area," said Rep. Kenny Imes. "I’m proud to continue working to attract this exact type of investment to Murray and our surrounding communities, and to bring more jobs to support families and to make our region the best place to live and raise a family.”

