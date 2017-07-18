KSP: 1 injured in 3 vehicle crash in Trigg Co., KY

According to officers with the Kentucky State Police, a crash injured one man in Trigg County, Kentucky on Sunday, July 16.

Police said Lawrence McCarthy was headed west on Canton Road over the Barkley Lake Bridge in a black and white 2013 Dodge Ram owned by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department.

Darren Lamb was also traveling west the roadway in a driving a white 2012 Lincoln MKX in front of McCarthy. As they came to the end of the bridge, McCarthy attempted to pass Lamb and hit Lamb’s vehicle in the rear.

Lamb’s vehicle traveled over 400 feet after impact.

Police said McCarthy’s vehicle then struck the rear of a tan 2001 Pontiac Grand Am operated by Stormy Henderson. McCarthy’s vehicle pushed Henderson’s vehicle off the roadway.

Police said Henderson’s vehicle traveled over 440 feet, overturned and crashed into with construction materials.

McCarthy’s vehicle traveled an additional 476 feet after impacting Henderson’s vehicle and then collided with construction material and came to final rest.

Three passengers were in Henderson’s. They were Elvis Draper, Justin Draper, and Danny Encinias.

Police said Henderson, Elvis Draper, and Justin Draper were trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out.

Danny Encinias was able to exit the vehicle on his own. All were treated at the scene by Trigg County EMS but not transported to the hospital. The operator and all passengers were wearing their seatbelts.

Darren Lamb was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured in the collision.

Lawrence McCarthy was not wearing his seatbelt and had injuries to his face and body.

He was treated at the scene by Trigg County EMS but was transported to an area hospital by the Cadiz Police Department due to the criminal charges by the Cadiz Police Department.

KSP was assisted by Trigg County Sheriff’s Department, Cadiz Police Department, KY Fish and Wildlife, Trigg County EMS and Trigg County Fire and Rescue

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.