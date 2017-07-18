Carbondale man arrested after dispute at a bank

A dispute over a transaction at First Bank in Carbondale ends with the arrest of a Carbondale man.

Officers were initially dispatched to the bank around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, for a report of a bank robbery in progress.

Investigators stopped the suspect who was leaving the scene in a flatbed truck when they arrived.

The suspect, David Colon, was reportedly upset about a transaction at the bank in the 1500 block of West Main Street. He went into an office to talk about the problem with a manager.

Witnesses said Colon "detained the bank employee inside the office" before he left.

An employee thought Colon was armed with a concealed handgun. It turned out to be a taser. No one got hurt.

Investigators confirmed that Colon never tried to rob the bank.

Colon faces charges of unlawful restraint, unlawful use of weapons, and disorderly conduct.

