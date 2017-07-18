Pope Co., IL sheriff asks for help in theft investigation

Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits hopes that someone reading this story has information that leads to an arrest in a theft case.

Suits said that he responded to a home in Dixon Springs on July 7 in reference to a residential burglary.

The home owners told Suits that someone went inside their pole barn and stole $15,000 in equipment. Suits said the thieves made off with a brand new 60 inch 0-turn Orange Bad Boy lawn mower along with the black six-and-a-half by10-foot trailer used to haul the mower.

According to the sheriff, the homeowner also reported that an air compressor, chain saws, weed eaters, blowers, several electric or battery powered drills and saws, hand tools, motorcycle helmets and clothing, and other items were missing.

Witnesses said a black Jeep with a chrome grill was spotted in the area before and after the burglary.

Suits said a coin collection and diamond bracelet worth $3,000 were stolen from another home in the area.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call the Pope County Sheriff's Department at 618-683-4321. You can remain anonymous.

