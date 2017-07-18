1 teen killed, 1 hurt after crash in Iron Co., MO

A crash in Iron County, Missouri claimed the life of a teen from Annapolis, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a minor of Lesterville, Mo., was driving on Route K when the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and flipped.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

The passenger in the vehicle, Dawson Danback, 18, died at the scene.

The driver was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

