Hundreds visit back to school fair in Cape Girardeau, MO

A back to school fair brought hundreds of families to the Cape Girardeau Junior High School on Tuesday, July 18.

It was an effort partnered with the United Way of Southeast Missouri that brought many resources for families including registering for free school supplies.

Central Public School District Social Worker Carolyn Thomas said it's important for parents to understand what resources are available for them and get to know the resources the schools district works with as well for their child.

"We get a lot of calls for resources so they can see everybody here and who all that we collaborate with and who all we network with to meet their needs," Thomas said.

United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton said it's good to see so many parents interested in getting prepared for their children's upcoming school year.

"It will get us started with supplies and it's a way to get more motivated and ready for the school year," parent Carlys Ricketts said.

"It is a great day for them just to come get pencils and paper and a few little trinkets, chopstick and things like that to get them excited about returning to school and to get them thinking about returning back to school," Shelton said.

Last year there were over 900 families with over 300 that registered for free school supplies.

Dental screenings, health insurance counseling, Salvation Army and much more was on hand to offer their services for the families.

