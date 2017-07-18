IDOC corrections officer pleads guilty to violating inmate's federal civil rights

A corrections officer at the Illinois Department of Corrections pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 18 to violating an inmate's federal civil rights.

Dustin A. Fleming, 30, of Du Quoin, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Benton to the charges.

The charges alleged that on October 15, Fleming assaulted and caused bodily harm to a handcuffed inmate at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center by choking, punching, kneeing and kicking the inmate without any legal justification.

He has been on administrative leave since the incident.

Fleming's sentencing was set for Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He was placed on bond pending sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James M. Cutchin.

