Shawnee Community College offers free GED classes in 5 Southern Illinois towns

Shawnee Community College’s Adult Education Program will offer GED classes in Anna, Cairo, Metropolis, Vienna and at the college’s main campus in Ullin this upcoming fall.

These classes are at no cost to the student. Classes begin August 22, 2017.

In Anna, GED classes will be held at the Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

An Introduction to Computers class will be offered at the same location every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In Cairo, GED classes will be held at the Shawnee Community College Cairo Extension Center now located at Cairo High School.

Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In Metropolis, GED classes will be held at the Spence Community Center every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

A Basic Computers class will be offered at the same location every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

In Ullin, GED classes will be held at the Shawnee Community College Main Campus every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A Bridge to Health Careers class will be offered at the same location every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

In Vienna, GED classes will be held at Vienna High School every Monday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To register or for more information on GED classes offered by Shawnee Community College, please contact 618-634-3222 or 618-634-3419.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.