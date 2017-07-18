Shawnee Community College Fall registration underway

Registration is going on for Shawnee Community College’s 2017 Fall classes.

Fall semester starts on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The schedule of classes is available at each of the extension centers and the main campus.

It is also available online at this website, click “current students”, then “course enrollment”, and then “course schedules” for the schedule of fall classes.

You must complete the following items to register:

Complete a Student Information Form Complete the Placement Testing (required by all prospective students prior to registering for classes) Request a copy of high school completion to be sent directly to the Admissions Office Schedule an appointment to meet with an advisor to schedule your classes

Placement Testing can be completed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the main campus in Ullin.

Testing is available by appointment at any of the extension centers.

Also, hand-carried copies of your high school completion are not considered official.

August 10 is the first day to charge Financial Aid for fall courses in the SCC bookstore and the last day is Sept. 22, 2017.

To inquire information about FAFSA completion contact the Financial Aid office at 618-634-3200, option #1 then option #2.

Please call 618-634-3397 for further information regarding fall registration at Shawnee Community College.

