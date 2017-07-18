Academic and professional testing services offered at Three Rivers

Through it's nationally certified, the Testing Services department on the college’s Poplar Bluff Campus Three Rivers College has begun offering a wide variety of academic and professional exams.

The tests are available to all qualifying applicants and Three Rivers College admission is not required.

Tests available through the Testing Services department include high-stakes certifications exams like CompTIA certification, the Missouri Educator Gateway Assessment (MEGA), college entrance exams, the Millers Analogies Test (MAT), the HiSET high school equivalency exam, and many more.

Most exams are only available on the Poplar Bluff campus but are available to any qualifying test-taker. College entrance and HiSET exams are available at other Three Rivers locations on a limited basis.

To register for a specific exam, visit trcc.edu/testing. Testing schedules vary by test. Tests must be paid for through the applicable vendor, along with Three Rivers’ proctoring fee. (Some exceptions apply.) Registration is not complete until both fees have been paid.

For more information about the exams offered through Testing Services, visit trcc.edu/testing.

Three Rivers also offers ACCUPLACER testing for prospective students without ACT/SAT scores. For more information on how to apply for classes at Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu/admissions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.