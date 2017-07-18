2 arrested in Graves Co., KY on drug, gun charges

Two Graves County, Kentucky residents are behind bars facing drug and gun charges after deputies responded to a tip of illegal drug activity.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, the Drug Division received a tip of illegal drug activity taking place at a home located at 977 Knob Creek Road in southern Graves County. Deputies responded to the home and the home owner, Tiffany Solomon, 30, answered the door. Deputies then conducted a search and found marijuana, illegal prescription medications and firearms in the home.

Tiffany Solomon admitted to smoking marijuana while caring for six children in the home, aging from two years to eight years old.

Aaron Solomon was not at home during the investigation, however, he is a convicted felon and by law is not permitted to have firearms in his home.

Aaron Solomon is charged with the following:

Three counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tiffany Solomon is charged with the following:

Six counts of wanton endangerment (2nd degree)

Possession of controlled substance (1st and 3rd Degree)

Three counts of prescription not in proper container

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Graves County Jail. The children were released to a family member and Social Services will be contacted to complete an investigation.

