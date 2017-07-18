City of Carbondale to allow alcohol downtown during eclipse weekend

Officials in Carbondale, Illinois want to remind everyone about the city's liquor laws ahead of eclipse weekend.

In January, the city council approved a resolution to allow open containers in the downtown area between August 18 and 21.

Under the new ordinance, alcoholic beverages can be held in plastic containers between Jackson and Mill Streets and University Avenue and Washington Street from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Those old enough to drink will be given a wristband letting them walk between establishments or outside.

Carbondale's Mayor, John "Mike" Henry, said the ordinance is for everyone's benefit.

"The long term goal is for Carbondale to have more music available on the streets in Carbondale's downtown area so this is one thing that we are trying to see how this works for us," he said. "We are expecting such a large crowd for this it didn't make sense to fence it off."

Alcoholic beverages must be purchased at licensed liquor establishments. Coolers and outside beverages will not be allowed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.