Five things you need to know on 7/18

FIRST ALERT: The Heartland is under an Excessive Heat Warning as heat indexes will top out over 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny and, of course, hot. There will be a slight breeze at times. A LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday is expected to be even hotter and will kick off a heat wave that will extend throughout the rest of the week.

Excessive Heat Warning in effect, tips to avoid overheating: An Excessive Heat Warning was sent out for several areas inside the Heartland on Monday, July 17. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. This is expected to last from Wednesday afternoon on July 18 to Sunday evening on July 23. The warning is in effect for all of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. Officials warn that the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness.

Missouri becomes last state to create drug monitoring program: Missouri is no longer the only state without a prescription drug monitoring program. On Monday, July 17, Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order establishing a drug monitoring program that will focus on those prescribing the drugs and filling the prescriptions. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will work to create a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

Health care bill collapse leaves divided GOP at crossroads: The implosion of the Senate Republican health care bill leaves a divided GOP with its flagship legislative priority in tatters and confronts a wounded President Donald Trump and congressional leaders with dicey decisions about addressing their perhaps unattainable seven-year-old promise of repealing President Barack Obama's law.

KY man killed in 3 vehicle crash in Paducah: A Paducah, Kentucky man is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 16. The crash involved a car, a van and a tractor trailer. 52-year-old Mark A. Harper rear-ended a driver in front of him before swerving into oncoming lanes of traffic. The driver of the tractor trailer involved tried to slow down but jack-knifed slightly. Harper's vehicle hit the wheels of the trailer and slid beneath the trailer. Harper was taken by ambulance an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

SIUC appoints new chancellor: The new leader of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Carlo Montemagno, will start his duties on August 15. Montemagno discussed his vision for the university on Monday, July 17. He met with students and reporters on campus on Monday and talked about his plans for the university. Montemagno explained he wants to include all of SIU in his vision. He said he will have the "shared governance" vision defined by October.

